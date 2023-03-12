Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.62

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.62 and traded as low as $46.26. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 7,202 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Peoples Financial Services Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $337.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.
Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.
Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
