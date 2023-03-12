Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance

PFFVF remained flat at $179.33 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.60. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of $113.80 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

