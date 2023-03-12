Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 955.0 days.

Pharma Mar Stock Performance

Shares of PHMMF stock remained flat at $69.40 during midday trading on Friday. Pharma Mar has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

About Pharma Mar

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.