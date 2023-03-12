Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 955.0 days.
Pharma Mar Stock Performance
Shares of PHMMF stock remained flat at $69.40 during midday trading on Friday. Pharma Mar has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Pharma Mar
