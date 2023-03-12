Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 0.43. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.