Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of SGML opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 0.43. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.