Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGMLGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 0.43. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

