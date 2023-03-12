PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 162,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

