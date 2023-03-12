Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

