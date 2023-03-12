Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.