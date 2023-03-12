Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Plastic2Oil Price Performance
Shares of PTOI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 33,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Plastic2Oil
