Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Plastic2Oil Price Performance

Shares of PTOI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 33,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Plastic2Oil alerts:

About Plastic2Oil

(Get Rating)

Read More

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the provision of technology to recycle waste plastic into liquid fuels and dirty fuel into clean diesel. It operates through the P2O Solution Business segment. The P2O Solution Business segment manufactures and sells the fuel produced through its two P2O processors. The company was founded by John William Bordynuik on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.