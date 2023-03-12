Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 228,650 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLG. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

