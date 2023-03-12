Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PLRTF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 42,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,821. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
