POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 129,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of POET Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

POET Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ POET traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,675. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.14. POET Technologies has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.00.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

