Polymath (POLY) Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Polymath has a total market cap of $155.92 million and $282,127.20 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00338888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17234741 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $166,262.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.