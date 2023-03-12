Polymath Trading Down 6.9% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $165.21 million and approximately $187,614.49 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00339794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010215 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16843093 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $282,802.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

