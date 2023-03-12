Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 1.4 %

ETR:PAH3 opened at €57.64 ($61.32) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €49.79 ($52.97) and a 12 month high of €90.14 ($95.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

