Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.22. 1,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFTAU. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,873.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

