Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Positron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:POSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 3,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Positron has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.05.
About Positron
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Positron (POSC)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.