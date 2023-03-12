Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 3,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Positron has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.05.

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes.

