Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins lowered Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

POW stock opened at C$36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.