Powerledger Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.23 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

