PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Up 246.2% in February

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PWUP remained flat at $10.46 during trading hours on Friday. 8,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,224,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,491,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,978,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 964,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 227,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,976,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

