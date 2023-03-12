Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 2,880,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance
PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.44 during trading on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.44 and a 1-year high of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.53.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile
