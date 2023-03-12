Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of PRRFY remained flat at $7.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

