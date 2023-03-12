Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
Shares of PRRFY remained flat at $7.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.10.
Premier Foods Company Profile
