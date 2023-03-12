PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 5,050.0% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 5,050.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PreveCeutical Medical Stock Performance
PreveCeutical Medical stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 20,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,580. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
