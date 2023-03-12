PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 5,050.0% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 5,050.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Stock Performance

PreveCeutical Medical stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 20,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,580. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

