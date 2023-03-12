Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Raised to $17.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Profound Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PROF stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $132,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 71,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

