Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Raised to $17.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $132,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 71,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

