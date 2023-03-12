Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Raised to $17.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Profound Medical Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PROF stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
