Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,990 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 5.8 %

Progyny stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,433 shares of company stock worth $7,945,078. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

