Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Cap of $82.50 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $82.50 million and approximately $793,108.15 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00020831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

