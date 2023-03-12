ProPhase Labs’ (PRPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

