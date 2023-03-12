ProPhase Labs’ (PRPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
ProPhase Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
