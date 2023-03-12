ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Trading Down 5.5%

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $59.65. 6,012,610 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000.

