Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $677.88 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

