Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.30 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,958 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.21% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE OHI opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.