Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 231.5% from the February 13th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,031.0 days.

Pushpay Stock Performance

Shares of PHPYF stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Pushpay has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

