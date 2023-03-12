Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $191.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average of $194.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.08 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

