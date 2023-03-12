QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 29.9% Lower This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $998,804.93 and $686,650.20 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.27926778 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $695,389.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

