Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $685.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.37. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Insider Activity

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,704 shares of company stock valued at $69,012 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

