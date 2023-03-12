Quant Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $40.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $118.48 or 0.00575361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Quant

Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant is a cryptocurrency project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency through the creation of the Overledger Network, the first blockchain operating system. The Overledger Network uses APIs to connect different blockchains and allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) for their users. Quant uses a hybrid consensus mechanism combining proof-of-stake (PoS) with proof-of-activity (PoA), a unique variant of proof-of-work (PoW). Its native cryptocurrency, QNT, is an ERC-20 token used as a means of exchange and security token on the platform, enabling holders to participate in governance and pay fees. Developers must hold QNT to create MApps on the Quant network, which are used to power the network and pay for services. The platform was cofounded by Gilbert Verdian, who served in the UK and Australian governments, and Dr Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and advisor to the UN on blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.