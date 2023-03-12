QUASA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $537.13 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. QUASA has a total market cap of $122.68 million and $537.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

