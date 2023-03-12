Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 150,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,734,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

