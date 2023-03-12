Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 132,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $236.06 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.60. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

