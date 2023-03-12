Radio Caca Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.96 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $58.31 million and $3.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.01360257 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.59 or 0.01708948 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

