Rakon Market Cap Hits $52.45 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $52.45 million and approximately $74,502.36 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars.

