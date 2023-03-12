RAMP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.17 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $3,429.75 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00432715 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,005.20 or 0.29248683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.