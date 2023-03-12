Raydium Market Capitalization Achieves $44.64 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $44.64 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00431776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,991.59 or 0.29185195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,347,464 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield."

