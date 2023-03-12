Raymond James Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

LIF stock opened at C$31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$50.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

