Raymond James Raises Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $24.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

