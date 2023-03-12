Raymond James Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $49.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuvei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Nuvei by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

