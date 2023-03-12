Raymond James Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $49.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.57.
Nuvei Price Performance
NASDAQ NVEI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.