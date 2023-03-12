Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 5.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

