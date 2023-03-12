Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 184,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCRT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 110,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 82,876 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

