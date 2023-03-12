ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $2,243.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00337871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00026694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017956 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.