REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 13th total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional Trading of REE Automotive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REE Automotive Stock Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ:REE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,761. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.77.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
