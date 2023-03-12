Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $260.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

