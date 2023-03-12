Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,285 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $69.59 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

